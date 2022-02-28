newsletters, editors-pick-list, Small Business Month, MidCoast Council

A series of free business workshops will be held throughout the Mid-Coast region in March as part of Small Business Month. Locally the workshop, designed to equip local businesses to make the most of the shop local movement, will be held at Club Forster on Wednesday, March 16. The workshops - for businesses that are already part of the #shopmidcoast gift card program and those who are interested in joining - will help businesses reboot, reinvigorate and get tips on how to move forward in a changed business landscape. The workshops will focus on the shop local space and how it has shifted in recent times and what this means for local businesses. Topics will include the results of the #shopmidcoast gift card program so far, how businesses can grow by identifying the card's customer base, and how to get the most out of the program through strategic digital marketing activities and campaigns. "Small business is the backbone of our community, and we look forward to energising the sector through this initiative," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said. "The #shopmidcoast gift card program was launched in September 2020 with a large amount of business support," she said. "We want to continue this momentum and ensure businesses are getting the most out of the gift card program." Council has received a grant from the State government to host events which support small businesses. These grants are part of the State government's commitment to the 2022 Small Business Month theme 'Rebuild, Recharge, Renew'. Workshop dates are: All events will be COVID-safe. Places are limited, so we encourage you to book now on council's website at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/workshop, Ms Tuckerman said. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/6f44253a-c36e-4568-a06c-94772c64d683.jpg/r2_53_1027_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg