newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's a case of third time lucky for George Hoad AM. George was appointed an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List last year. He was originally slated to go to Sydney for his investiture ceremony in September, however it was cancelled because of COVID. Tentative plans were made to reschedule the ceremony for October, however, once again it didn't happen because of COVID. On Tuesday, February 15, George finally set foot on the grounds of Government House in Sydney and received his medal from Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beasley AC QC Governor of NSW, taking along his mother, Janice Hoad and sister, Mary Sutherland to be with him for the proud moment. "It's really a once in a lifetime occasion. And it's a little bit surreal on the day because it all just happens around you. As you'd expect, it's so wonderfully produced, they've done it so often," George said. "It just all builds. It's very exciting. When the compere reads out your citation, and you actually start listening to all your achievements and you think 'oh my God'. "I did feel very honoured to be standing there in front of the Governor with my mother and sister seated in the front row next to me." But it was listening to the citations of the other people being invested that humbled George. "It's just lovely to hear these stories and realise that your just one little part of this wonderful tapestry that makes up Australian society," he said. Accordingly to George, the whole day was a delight. Especially once the ceremony was finished and they gathered outside on the terrace and wandered the gardens. "We were so blessed with such a beautiful day, sunny skies and light breeze. Champagne in one hand, custard canape in the other!" he said. At the end of the investiture ceremony when the Governor was departing, she spent time chatting with the honourees and their family and friends. "She made a beeline for myself and the guy who got the major award, and we were chatting for well over 10 minutes," George said. "She's very approachable, very chatty, which is lovely. I was really pleased for my mother and sister, because my mother had quite a good chat to her about gardening and this that and the other." George received the AM for " significant service to the residential horticulture industry, and to the community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/4d7120f9-ef1d-4b62-84d3-c5e9423c5b8b.jpg/r0_38_1563_921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg