The construction of a roundabout at The Lakes Way and Black Head Road intersection at Hallidays Point will start on Monday, March 14. The construction works will take place during the day, with traffic restricted to 40 km/hour throughout the work zone and single lane traffic in each direction to be maintained where possible. The traffic conditions are expected to be in place for approximately six months. Traffic controllers and portable signals will be used to direct traffic during some stages and road users should prepare for works during peak periods. "Avoiding peak times would delay the completion of the project by six months, and improving our road users safety and easing the navigation of this busy intersection is our priority," MidCoast Council's acting manager projects and engineering, Peter Gesling said. "Motorists should expect delays, allow for additional travel time and are encouraged to seek alternate routes where practical while these upgrades are made. "Unless there is a critical need and notice provided, the site will be closed for public holidays. We will continue to keep the community informed as the project progresses." The car park, accessed from Black Head Road and located adjacent to the intersection, will be closed for the duration of the project. A suitable location on The Lakes Way south of Black Head Road will be provided for the Eggins local and the Newcastle service buses to stop either side of the road. Access to nearby properties will be maintained throughout the works in consultation with the property owners. Footpaths will be built to connect the pedestrian refuge on the Lakes Way to the bus stopping zones and the car parking area. The project will begin with site clearing and service adjustments which will require changes to traffic and nearby property access. Construction work will include kerb and guttering, road and drainage works, line marking and signage replacement as well the roundabout construction. MidCoast Council's contractors announced the start date after resolving supply chain issues sourcing concrete pipes required for the project. The project is funded by the Australian Government through Transport for NSW. For more information on the work we're doing across the MidCoast road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.

