TasteFest on the Manning will be held on Saturday, April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Park
Applications to hold a stall at TasteFest on the Manning 2022 are open until March 18, however the early bird discount is only valid until February 14.
The food, wine and craft beer festival will run form 10am to 9pm on Saturday, April 2 on the Manning River Foreshore at Queen Elizabeth Park.
What you will need in order to complete the vendor application:
- Your public and product liability policy
- Your Food Safety or Food Handling certificate
- Current Council approval for operating a food stall in the Manning Valley. Click here to access PDF application
- Type of product
- Price of product you sell
- Your waste management plan
A three metre by three metre stall is $150 for the day, and a three metre by six metre stall is $300.
If you have a food truck that will not fit into either of the stall sizes offered, please let the team know within the comments box.
And for the first time, the Charity Local Producers Dinner will be held on the Friday evening, April 1.
Applications can be started here or email tastefest.vendors@gmail.com to secure your spot.
