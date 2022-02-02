community,

Applications to hold a stall at TasteFest on the Manning 2022 are open until March 18, however the early bird discount is only valid until February 14. The food, wine and craft beer festival will run form 10am to 9pm on Saturday, April 2 on the Manning River Foreshore at Queen Elizabeth Park. What you will need in order to complete the vendor application: Read more: From our archives: TasteFest on the Manning foreshore 2017 to 2019 | photos A three metre by three metre stall is $150 for the day, and a three metre by six metre stall is $300. If you have a food truck that will not fit into either of the stall sizes offered, please let the team know within the comments box. And for the first time, the Charity Local Producers Dinner will be held on the Friday evening, April 1. Applications can be started here or email tastefest.vendors@gmail.com to secure your spot. Read more: TasteFest on the Manning 2020 a celebration of community and food post bushfires Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/de17f5e9-53b8-4b43-824c-b4c391e4b206.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg