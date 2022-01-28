news, local-news,

Manning Regional Art Gallery is throwing the doors open for three exciting new exhibitions from world-renowned artists from Friday, January 28. "Artists have drawn from compelling themes to challenge and delight us, such as appreciating the natural world at your doorstep, climate change, and the culture-keeping of First Nations women," said MidCoast Council's manager growth, economic development and tourism, Deb Tuckerman. Women in Colour comes to us from Sydney-based company, Cooee Art. The exhibition comprises the work of several acclaimed First Nations female artists, including Dibirdibi Country, by renowned Kaiadilt artist, Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori. Related: Christine's first solo show Carol's Garden is a series of drawings and paintings by Jacqueline Balassa, inspired by her daily walk in Sydney's Middle Harbour bushland. When lockdowns disrupted Balassa's original plan to create a body of work from a trip to the MacDonnell Ranges, she found inspiration closer to home. She relates, "on my walk I pass through my neighbour Carol's wild garden of remnant native rainforest...and I decided I would try drawing this very special place". With What Shall I Fix It? features artists from the Sydney Art Exchange - Anya Pesce, Corinne Brittain, Eleanor Er, Kerry MacAulay and Elke Wohlfahrt. In harmony with their mission to "encourage thought, observation and conversation around art", this work explores the role of masks in seeking protection from climate-related catastrophes, like bushfire. It ultimately challenges the viewer to ponder the mask's inadequacy in the face of the existential threat of climate change, and highlights the need to find real solutions. "We're very proud to bring these significant exhibitions to our Gallery," said Ms Tuckerman. "We know the community values the opportunity to see works by nationally acclaimed artists right here in our region." Manning Regional Art Gallery's 2022 program is full of exciting exhibitions, performances and events, showcasing work from emerging and established artists, high profile touring exhibitions and curated work. To keep everyone safe, masks and check-ins are essential and you're encouraged to socially distance while you immerse yourself in these works. The exhibitions will run until Saturday, March 19 and admission is free. Head to the Gallery website at mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au. Manning Regional Art Gallery is as 12 Macquarie Street, Taree. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-49m. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

