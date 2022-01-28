newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Old Bar artist, Christine Onward has turned her relaxing practice of painting into her first solo exhibition at Gloucester Gallery. Magical Journeys, a collection of painted rocks and canvas, opens on Thursday February 3 and runs until Sunday February 27. Although Christine has had work exhibited at the Hastings Fine Art Gallery in Port Macquarie and the Forster Art Gallery, she considers Magical Journeys her first major step into the world of arts. Her first artistic endeavours started about four years ago. "While studying for my post-graduate degree in psychology, I found that doing a little bit of painting on rocks every day was helping me considerably to relax and take a break from all the worries of school work," Christine explained. "Painting on canvas however started maybe two or three years ago. The collection of painted rocks was getting a bit out of control so I had to find a medium to paint on that was easier to store or display," she smiled. It turns out that what was supposed to be an exercise of relaxation on her career journey to becoming a psychologist morphed into a passion for arts and self discovery. "I found my career as a full time artist a better fit for me. It allows me to express myself in better, more comprehensive ways than before," Christine said. "I can build new perspectives on the world, hopefully make a difference, and inspire others to take the courage to follow their dreams at any point in life they find possible." "Art can help you create your own story of hope, courage, gratitude and love." That's what Magical Journeys is about, according to Christine. "I have been dreaming about journeys under huge moons, starry nights or across stormy oceans ever since I was a child, but what inspired me the most for this particular collection is my recent move to Old Bar," she said. "Living so close to the ocean, being absorbed in its colours, motion, and energies has helped me immensely. The stories I depict in my paintings are usually stories of the sea, and they are all related to living in Old Bar." Christine will be holding an opening for her exhibition on Saturday, February 5 from noon - 3pm, where attendees can contribute to a painting that will be displayed all throughout the event. The opening is free, however, bookings are essential via TryBooking at www.trybooking.com/BWXKV. Gloucester Gallery is open Thursday to Saturdays from 10am until 4pm and Sunday from 10am until 1pm. Entry is free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/049d644e-8ae7-4650-b149-ac0bf2b318b6.jpeg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg