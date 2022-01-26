community,

Grahame 'Jock' Martin was named Citizen of the Year at Taree's Australia Day function held at Taree's RiverStage on Wednesday. He has been described as the 'hero' of Manning Point and the Islands, for his efforts during the disastrous March 2021 floods. Jock was nominated by the Manning Point community to acknowledge his work in coordinating the response during the escalating flood crisis while also ensuring all residents were catered for during that harrowing time. "This one is for the people of Manning Point and the Islands," he said when accepting the award. The other nominees for Citizen of the Year were Bill Beach and Daniel Shultz. Other category winners were: Further details on the award winners will be appear online or in Friday's Manning River Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/43444792-a68b-4c0b-9ddf-e95b1eda46a2.JPG/r0_67_2992_1757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg