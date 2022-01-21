community,

New and different courses are a feature of the Manning Valley University of the Third Age's (U3A) offerings for term one 2022. Existing and new members can join online from January 24 to 31, with courses beginning Monday, February 7. There will also be an in-person enrolment support day on Thursday, January 27 from 10am for those who do not have online access, at Manning Uniting Church, Albert Street, Taree. Read more: Manning Valley U3A returns with new and continuing courses in 2022 A run down of the new courses include: Monday's new course is 'Everyone has a Story'. This series of classes will give partipants a window into the lives of their peers through an interview style Q and A, and by listening to a talk given by an individual o group of people. A friendly, intimate atmosphere will be encouraged to allow those who may be uncomfortable or unaccustomed to speaking in public to also participate. One or two speakers will present each fortnightly session. Tuesday's new course is 'Japanese Beginnings,' which will dip into the fascinating world of Japan with a brief introduction to language, songs, fabrics, and more. Share your experiences and interest in Japanese language, culture and customs, or just broaden your world view with a course leader who lived there for five years. Wednesday brings 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Movie Musicals,' which includes viewing and the seven movie musicals: State Fair, Oklahoma, Carousel, The King and I, South Pacific, The Flower Drum Song, The Sound of Music, plus Buck Privates and Top Hat. Thursday means you can 'Explore your Valley' going back in time with the Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society, and Cundletown Museum. It focuses on the story of our local agriculture, and in particular, the role of the Manning River in the area's development. Participants can wander around the exhibits, and society members will be available to answer any questions you may have. Afternoon tea will be served. End your week with a little 'French Conversation.' This course is for those who have previously learnt enough French to be able to converse. Practise your verbal fluency with a native French speaker to assist with pronunciation and general conversation. U3A secretary, Heather McLaughlin reminds members that many of the previous courses will be returning. These include Bridge for Beginners, Activism in Old Age, Everyone has a Story, and Table Games. "These courses as well will be continuing from 2021 including, Art in the Gallery, Balance and Bones, French (basic), French: reading and comprehension, Just Read, Mahayana Buddhism, Monday Ukulele Group (MUGS), Music Makers, Open Forum, Philosophy, Play Readers, Silver Ukulele Strummers (SUS), Sketch Booking, Social Craft, Sunday Lunch Club, Understanding the Universe: The Grand Scale, The Written Word and Yoga. Some of these have been running for many years." U3A is an educational and social organisation for the 50 plus age group who are semi-retired or retired. It is a completely volunteer run organisation. Courses are run by members for other members to participate, enjoy, and learn in. For more details look at their newsletters and bulletins and always keep up to date by visiting their website manningvalley.u3anet.org.au or contact the secretary on 0425 757 641 or by email, secmanningu3a@gmail.com. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/3b695a4e-cd13-461c-b63c-d5fb576c2281.jpg/r0_23_942_555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg