Enrolments for Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) open on January 24, with courses starting February 7. New courses include Movie Musicals, Explore your Valley, Japanese Beginners, and French Conversation. Returning courses include Bridge for Beginners, Activism in Old Age, Everyone has a Story, and Table Games. Courses which are continuing from 2022 include Art in the Gallery, Balance and Bones, French (basic), French: reading and comprehension, Just Read, Mahayana Buddhism, Monday Ukulele Group (MUGS), Music Makers, Open Forum, Philosophy, Play Readers, Silver Ukulele Strummers (SUS), Sketch Booking, Social Craft, Sunday Lunch Club, Understanding the Universe: The Grand Scale, The Written Word and Yoga. Most courses run in Taree during the day in school term time. Courses run Monday to Friday and vary in length from just a one off session to eight or nine weeks. Annual membership is just $20. Low individual course fees apply. Retired people aged 50 or over can enrol online from January 24-31. For those without computer access, there will also be an in-person Enrolment Support Day on Thursday, January 27 at the Manning Uniting Church, Albert Street, Taree. U3A is an educational and social organisation for the 50 plus age group who are semi-retired or retired. It is a volunteer run organisation. Courses are run by members for other members to participate, enjoy, and learn in. Keep up to date by visiting manningvalley.u3anet.org.au. For more information contact the secretary on 0425 757 641 or by email, secmanningu3a@gmail.com.

