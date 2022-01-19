sport, local-sport,

TAREE United captain, Tom Burley will finally get a game of cricket this weekend - providing the weather is right. Burley has taken United's reins for this season. However, a combination of washouts, a bye, unavailability and catching COVID means he has yet to have a run. United's due to meet Wingham tomorrow at Cedar Party Reserve, although at the time of writing the weather forecast wasn't looking too favourable. "I'm really keen to have a run,'' the all-rounder said. "Hopefully the weather will be right, but if we're going to get on anywhere it will be Cedar Party.'' Burley was sidelined last summer while he recovered from hamstring and knee injuries sustained playing rugby with the Manning Ratz, so it's been a lengthy break for the former Mid North Coast representative. United and Wingham are currently on 12 points, trailing unbeaten leader Great Lakes on 21. United didn't play their first game of the season until January 8 when the competition resumed from the Christmas break. The two earlier games were washed out while the side had the bye in last week before Christmas. They've had a low scoring win over Gloucester and a loss to Great Lakes since, but didn't have their top XI on the park in either match. "We played Great Lakes last week and they beat us by a run. We didn't have Justin Boyd, Ricky Campbell and myself, so that was a pretty good effort,'' Burley pointed out. Burley said United boasts plenty of spin options this season with Campbell, Josh Meldrum and newcomer Josh Hardy, who also opened the batting last week. "I'll probably bowl a bit of medium pace and slot into the middle order somewhere with the bat,'' Burley said. He's captained representative sides before but this will be his debut leading a first grade outfit. Josh Ferris led the side in Burley's absence last week, but it happy to hand over the responsibility. Burley will bat if he wins the toss. 'You're mad if you don't at Cedar Party,'' he said. He believes a score of between 180 and 200 will be required. RELATED: Depth to play important role in tier 1 premiership race There's only five games remaining before the start of the semi-finals and Great Lakes has a stranglehold on the minor premiership. However, Burley assured United will be doing everything in their power to bridge the gap and at very least, claim second spot. Wingham batsman smashed 210 runs against Taree West last Saturday. However, they didn't get to defend the total as a storm halted play. Tim Rees led the way with 69 where he blasted seven fours and a six. Taree West has the bye this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/97ecc3be-4617-4bea-9738-cea090683560.jpg/r4_54_1013_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg