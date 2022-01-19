sport, local-sport,

WINGHAM captain Dave Rees is convinced depth will play an important role in this season's Manning tier 1 cricket competition. Rees points out that COVID-19, either infections or isolation, has caused havoc with all five teams so far this season. "You just don't know who will be available from one week to the next,'' Rees said. "So the clubs with the most depth will be at an advantage.'' Wingham has one win, two draws and a loss from four matches to sit on 12 points with Taree United. Great Lakes is the clear leader on 21. Gloucester (9) and Taree West (6) look set to battle out fourth place on the ladder. Rees said the disjoined nature of the season - with the later-than-usual start and then early problems with wet weather, has also caused problems. "ll the teams would be looking forward to playing some consistent cricket,'' he said. RELATED: Wingham among the runs before storm washes out play He said Wingham's depth is 'pretty good' although the club would like a few more players for the tier 2 teams. "But after the Christmas break a few players usually come out of the woodwork, so hopefully it will be the same this season,'' Rees added. After four rounds Great Lakes has taken a stranglehold on the minor premiership. There are only five matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals on Saturday, February 26. Wingham will play United at Cedar Party Reserve on Saturday with Great Lakes hosting Gloucester. Taree West has the bye.

