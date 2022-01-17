sport, local-sport,

WINGHAM was in a strong position when a storm ended the day's play in the Manning tier 1 cricket clash against Taree West at Cedar Party Reserve. The home side put together a hefty 210 from 39.3 overs, highlighted by a big hitting 69 by Tim Rees. Rees faced 54 balls in an 84 minute stay at the crease where he smashed seven fours and a six. He came into bat with the score at 2/45 and he was the eighth batsman dismissed with the tally on 167. Opener Ryan McDermott (45) figured in a 55 run partnership with Rees, McDermott hit just the one boundary in his 83 ball stay. Skipper Dave Rees contributed a quickfire 21 from 10 balls with two boundaries and a six. Taree West looked set to keep Wingham under 200 when the last batsman, Liam Campbell came to the wicket. However, Brendan Labutis-mays and Capmbell 32 valuable runs with Labutris-mays scoring 30 from 27 deliveries. Campbell was not out on 3. Taree West used 10 bowlers, with skipper Gus Gregory (2/21 from eight) and Liam Bourne (2/30 from seven) doing the bulk of the work. The weather intervened before Taree West's run chase started. "I'm pretty confident we would have won,'' Wingham captain Dave Rees said. "I thought we batted pretty well.'' The teams share the points. Wingham and United both have 12 points behind unbeaten leader, Great Lakes on 21.

