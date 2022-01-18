community,

The Dawson River Bridge upgrade at Cundletown is one step closer to completion, with the final stage of painting and maintenance work to take place at the end of the month. Starting on Monday, January 31 from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, the work will include scaffolding and containment installation, paint blasting, painting and minor repairs. It is expected to be completed in about either months, weather permitting. Read more: Changed overnight traffic conditions at Dawson River Bridge Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said the NSW Government is investing $3 million to upgrade the bridge on Manning River Drive. "This is great news for the local community of Cundletown. It's essential that we keep Dawson River Bridge well maintained to ensure its structural integrity and reduce future maintenance costs," Mr Bromhead said. Read more: Works on Dawson River Bridge sees closures and detours "This single-span steel truss bridge was built 88 years ago to replace a wooden bridge, which formed part of the original route of the Pacific Highway. "By investing in this important maintenance work, we're preserving the bridge to ensure it continues to serve as a vital link for the community and freight operators well into the future." Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the essential upgrade is now up to its third and final stage, putting the project on track to cross the finish line later this year. "We've already completed maintenance and painting preparation work in May, and it's now time to apply the finishing touches," Mr Farraway said. "Repainting will involve completely enclosing each span on the bridge to remove and dispose of existing paint before applying three new coats of paint. It's a similar process to work being carried out on the nearby Martin Bridge. "Once complete, the Cundletown community can be assured the Dawson River Bridge will continue to provide an important community link for many years to come." Ray's Machinery Painting Abrasive Blasting was announced to deliver the final stage of painting and maintenance works. The bridge will remain open with occasional changed traffic conditions including single lane closures and a reduced 40km/h speed limit, which may cause short delays. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. The community will be kept informed as the project progresses. For more information, visit nswroads.work/dawsonriverbridge Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/6b6c2a3f-3690-4c89-9eac-2fd89c2e501f.jpeg/r0_272_2048_1429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg