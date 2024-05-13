Quota's Biggest Morning Tea at the beach

Just for something different the Taree Quota ladies are taking their Biggest Morning Tea to the beach - Old Bar to be exact.
Everyone is welcome to this annual event which supports the great work of the Cancer Council. It is being held at Old Bar Soldiers Memorial Hall, 1 Hall Street, Old Bar on Saturday, May 25 from 11am.
The Quota ladies invite supporters to come along and enjoy the sunshine (hopefully), great savoury and sweet delights, the bottomless teapot and pick up some bargains and maybe win a prize or two.
Morning tea is being served from 11am and the ladies have been busy creating some wonderful craft, preserves and gardening goodies to purchase on the day. Also, a traditional Quota raffle with great prizes will be running.
The Quota ladies are asking everyone to use cash for these transactions so all monies raised can be sent to the Cancer Council.
Make a date to catch up with old friends and possibly meet some new ones, come for a cuppa and a laugh while supporting a very important charity.
