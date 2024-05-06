Memorial services will remember palliative care for loved ones

Loved ones who have been cared for and offered palliative care in the Manning Valley and Great Lakes will be remembered by family and friends at two memorial services this month.
The Great Lakes service will be at the Community of Christ Church, Manning Street, Tuncurry, on Tuesday, May 21.
The service at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens in Pampoolah will be on Wednesday, May 22.
Both services will begin at 10am and be followed by morning tea.
These annual memorial services have for some years been a feature of National Palliative Care Week, celebrated from May 19 to 25.
Joanne Ford, the memorial gardens manager who is helping organise the Pampoolah service, said: "We are very pleased to welcome people who have experienced loss to our chapel, and to serve them refreshments after the service."
The memorial services are the work of the Manning Valley community palliative care nurses and staff, who visit and care for patients in their homes, supported by the group of local palliative care volunteers who visit patients.
Anyone wishing to remember loved ones is invited to attend the secular service. For more information contact Paula McInerney, palliative care bereavement counsellor at Taree Community Health, on 02 6592 9661.
