Teenage boy airlifted to Newcastle

A teenage boy has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a critical condition following a single vehicle accident in Tuncurry, yesterday evening, Thursday, April 25.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics and emergency service personnel at approximately 6.30pm.
Paramedics treated the occupants along with the teenager who was stabilised by the helicopter critical care medical team for serious head injuries before the short flight to Newcastle.
No further details.
