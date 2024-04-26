Kick off time for another footy season

We spent many days in the stands in footy grounds around Sydney while my younger brother took photos. He had made mates with a Rugby League Week photographer, John Elliott, who would get him onto the sidelines. It was the days of Ray Price, Arthur Beetson, Teddy Goodwin, Tommy Raudonikis. Ian Schubert was making a name for himself - he hailed from Comboyne and played for Wauchope so he was almost local.