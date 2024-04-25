Appeal to locate teen missing from Tare

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Taree area.
Arley Germon, aged 16, was last seen on Old Bar Road, Old Bar, about 7.30pm Thursday, April 25, 2024.
When she failed to return home and could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and commenced enquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Arley's welfare.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall, medium build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.
Arley was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
She is known to frequent the Old Bar and Taree areas.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Taree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
