Anzac commemoration unite generations

Anzac Day services at Taree united generations in recognition of veterans.
At the main commemoration service at the Fotheringham Park memorial clock, Taree RSL Sub-branch president Darcy Elbourne delivered an official welcome, speaking of the bonds that united those witnessing the horrors of the battlefield.
"Our Australians at Gallipoli came from all sorts of backgrounds; they were bankers, shopkeepers, blacksmiths, builders, teachers, miners...but they shared the same terrible experience of war," Darcy said.
"The time of silence - this is for you to have that inner reflection and think about all those who have served, those who continue to serve, and about those who have lost their lives."
Earlier in the day an estimated crowd of about 1500 gathered for what was said to have been a "very moving" dawn service.
Darcy Elbourne described it as one of the best services in recent memory.
"We've had a great build up to Anzac Day and then the dawn service this morning went like clockwork," Darcy said.
"It was still, it was quiet, and the feeling in the crowd was just there, and we had 30 ex-servicemen on parade and an excellent roll up."
