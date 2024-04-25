Taree Anzac Day parade and 'moving' services attended by large crowds

A large crowd has turned out for this year's Anzac Day commemoration held at the Taree War Memorial in Fortheringham Park.
Following an acknowledgement of country from master of ceremonies and Club Taree CEO, Paul Allan, Taree RSL Sub-branch president Darcy Elbourne delivered an official welcome, speaking of the bonds that united those witnessing the horrors of the battlefield.
"Our Australians at Gallipoli came from all sorts of backgrounds; they were bankers, shopkeepers, blacksmiths, builders, teachers, miners...but they shared the same terrible experience of war," Darcy said.
"The time of silence - this is for you to have that inner reflection and think about all those who have served, those who continue to serve, and about those who have lost their lives."
Additional speeches were delivered by member for Mayall Lakes, Tanya Thompson MP; deputy mayor MidCoast Council, Alan Tickle; Taree RSL Sub-branch chaplain, Reverend Bill Green; and Club Taree president Geoff Watman.
Mrs Thompson spoke about the honour she felt of being part of this year's Anzac march.
"To march today as a representative of the Myall Lakes was an incredible honour and something I'll never forget," she said.
The phrase 'the forgotten war' was applied to Vietnam - we need to learn from that- Cr Alan Tickle speaking of the need to honour and support personnel from all conflicts
In his speech, Cr Tickle talked about the Anzac history dating back to 1915, but also of more recent conflicts involving the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
He spoke of the effects these operations have had upon ADF personnel, and how they too deserve recognition and support for their contributions.
"One of the shameful pieces of political and cultural mistakes in our history was the treatment of Vietnam veterans, and the lack of support for their ongoing welfare," Cr Tickle said.
"The phrase 'the forgotten war' was applied to Vietnam - we need to learn from that.
"Just as those who served in the Gulf War and Afghanistan need to receive the recognition they deserve from us, the public."
Earlier in the day an estimated crowd of about 1500 gathered for what was said to have been a "very moving" dawn service.
Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne described it as one of the best services in recent memory.
"We've had a great build up to Anzac Day and then the dawn service this morning went like clockwork," Darcy said.
"It was still, it was quiet, and the feeling in the crowd was just there, and we had 30 ex-servicemen on parade and an excellent roll up."
