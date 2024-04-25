Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Taree Anzac Day parade and 'moving' services attended by large crowds

By Rick Kernick
Updated April 25 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large crowd has turned out for this year's Anzac Day commemoration held at the Taree War Memorial in Fortheringham Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.