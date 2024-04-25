Anzac commemorations at Wingham

Manning River Times photographer, Scott Calvin was in Wingham for the start of the Anzac Day march.
Marchers gathered in McCullagh Lane prior to stepping off for the short march to Wingham Memorial Town Hall for the main commemoration service.
Early that morning the dawn service was held at the town hall. The Gunfire Breakfast for veterans and their families followed at Wingham Memorial District Services Club.
On Wednesday, an Anzac Eve service was conducted at Killabakh Cemetery in honour of the service of Private Harry Summerville.
This service was conducted by Wingham RSL Sub-branch and its chaplain Rev Brian Ford. The sub-branch has held similar services over the past few years as a tribute to locals who served their country with honour.
Lest We Forget
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.