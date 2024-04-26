Home game for Lionesses

Lansdowne senior soccer ladies opened their season with a home game against Tuncurry.
While the visitors prove too strong, the Lionesses performed gallantly.
As usual Maddie Mayers and Jaydah Waller had solid games.
This year a number of fresh faces have joined the team, of which Carlotte Liesting and Asher Clarke made notable contributions in their debut fixture.
The senior men came from behind to edge in front, only to concede a late equaliser to share the points 2-all with an impressive Wallamba outfit.
Jacob Mayers continued his goal scoring form and Dennis Connelly opened his account with a peach outside the box. A solid first hit out for the year.
This evening, the ladies play Great Lakes at Cundletown, 6.30pm kickoff, while the men take on one of the competition favourites, Wingham on their home ground at 2.45pm Saturday.
Last weekend Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club played a double-header in the Zone 11 pennant competition.
On Saturday, Lansdowne were comfortably leading competition front runners Tuncurry Beach when inclement weather brought a premature halt to proceeding. Due to the limited time remaining to finish the season, the fixture was declared a washout and the points were shared between the teams.
On Sunday, Lansdowne secured a 9-1 victory (66-45 shots) over Forster in a match played in great spirits.
This weekend Lansdowne host Gloucester on Saturday. Competition will start early so the teams can finish off the final few ends of the reverse fixture that was interrupted by a lightning storm.
In club championships, assist greenkeeper Andy McGrath and Adam Jennens enjoyed an emphatic victory over Vernon Dury and Tom Henry to secure the 2024 club pairs title. Andy was unanimously declared player of the match.
Upper Lansdowne Craft Group's famous Biggest Morning Tea will be held in the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Thursday, May 23 from 10am to 1pm.
Entry is $5 a head. There will be delicious food, a well stocked trading table, guessing competition and raffles with lots of prizes.
A feature will be a display of vintage doilles.
This is always a great day with lots of fun.
Lansdowne Community Hall is hosting the open mic music day this Sunday, April 28.
Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will have a lunch for Mother's day on May 12, bookings essential.
The next Lansdowne community resilience meeting will be held at Lansdowne hall, Tuesday, April 30 from 6pm, please come along.
The Coopernook Public school will be holding an Anzac Day ceremony after school resumes, on Tuesday, April 30. All are invited to attend.
The closing date is fast approaching for entries to be included in the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition which is being held on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19 in the hall.
Entries must be in by 5pm on Friday, May 3. This is the fifth year of the exhibition and it has been getting bigger and better each year along with the prize money growing as well.
