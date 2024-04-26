Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Home game for Lionesses

By Margaret Haddon
April 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lansdowne senior soccer ladies opened their season with a home game against Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.