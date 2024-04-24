Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Killabakh service to honor Private Harry Summerville

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
April 24 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Anzac Eve service will be conducted at Killabakh Cemetery in honour of the service of Private Harry Summerville.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.