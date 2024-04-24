Killabakh service to honor Private Harry Summerville

An Anzac Eve service will be conducted at Killabakh Cemetery in honour of the service of Private Harry Summerville.
This service will conducted by Wingham RSL Sub-branch and its chaplain Rev Brian Ford.
The sub-branch has held similar services over the past few years as a tribute to locals who served their country with honour.
A photograph of Harry in the jungle of Vietnam became well known as the face behind the Redgum song and video "I Was Only 19" released in 1983. The song will feature at today's service.
Harry was raised and worked on his parents' (Edward and Elizabeth) dairy farm in Wingham.
He was called to National Service (1965-67) which included a 12-month tour of duty in Vietnam where he took part in the Battle of Long Tan on August 18, 1966.
Harry had a memorable sense of humour and dry wit which served him well in the army.
He was much loved by his platoon 'brothers' who showed that respect when on Anzac day, 2004 they came from all over Australia for a final farewell with Harry proudly wearing his medals on his pyjamas.
The next day he turned 59 and passed away peacefully next morning.
They farewelled him to the tune of Redgum and managed to break the record of the number of kegs drunk at the Australian Hotel, in a fitting acknowledgement of popular Wingham son whose face now will take its place as a great honour.
Lest We Forget.
