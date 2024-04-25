Tinonee Topics: Excellent Anzac display at Wingham club

Congratulations to Manning Valley Historical Society on their excellent Anzac display in the foyer of the Wingham Memorial Services Club which has been on show for the last couple of weeks.
It is wonderful to think that some of the photos have survived down through the ages and are now available for all to see.
Well done to the small number of youngsters who have entered the Anzac colouring-in competition being run by the club.
I hope everyone who attends the club during Anzac Week will avail themselves and give time to remember those who gave service to our country and some even their lives.
Lest We Forget
I hope everyone managed to get through the hailstorm in Tinonee early last week. It is some time since we have experienced one so bad.
Unfortunately Tinonee Hall suffered damage to a skylight and to at least one of their solar panels.
Wingham had one on Friday afternoon and when we drove in to Wingham after it, the gutters and grassed areas of lawns etc were looking like a "winter wonderland" - hopefully there wasn't too much damage done to the resident's homes.
Prior to the end of Term 2, students of Tinonee Public School celebrated their annual Anzac Day service on Tuesday, April 9 and welcomed guests Darcy and Margaret Elbourne from Taree RSL Sub-branch as official guests who spoke to the students.
Following their address the Elbournes were joined by school captains and vice captains when they laid a wreath below the war memorial tablets at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall that show the names of men and women from the Tinonee and District who served in the various wars, including those who gave their lives.
A number of students from the school also participated in the Anzac Day march through the main street of Taree and down to the war memorial clock.
Hubby John and I attended the Anzac Eve service which this year was held at Killabakh Cemetery and honoured the service of Private Harry Summerville.
This service, conducted by Wingham RSL Sub-branch with Rev Brian Ford, sub-branch chaplain, is always a very moving one and pays tribute to one of our locals who served their country with honour.
Many thanks to the MidCoast Council for getting around to filling the numerous potholes, including some very large and dangerous ones, on the Tinonee Wingham road especially between Brushy Cutting Lookout and Bootawa Dam Road, just before the new road works.
