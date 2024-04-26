Manning River Timessport
Beach patrols wrap up for the season

By Anne Evans
April 26 2024 - 12:00pm
The NSW surf season officially ends next weekend on Sunday, April 28 after which there will not be life savers watching over beach goers on weekends and public holidays.

