Beach patrols wrap up for the season

The NSW surf season officially ends next weekend on Sunday, April 28 after which there will not be life savers watching over beach goers on weekends and public holidays.
Some major cities may still employ life guards.
The difference between lifesavers and lifeguards is that lifesavers are volunteers who are part of surf lifesaving clubs.
Lifeguards are paid professionals who work for the Australian Lifeguard Service, local council or an alternate service provider.
The six Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch (LNCSLSB) clubs - Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms - will each mark the end of the surf season with a 'Newcastle Permanent Lowering of the Flags' ceremony.
Some clubs will also conclude the season with frivolity such as the Forster Surf Club's formal run-swim-run in ball gowns and suits.
There are 892 recorded beaches in NSW along a coastline that stretches for 1590 kilometres from Point Danger in the north to Cape Howe in the south.
Of these, 129 (about 15 per cent) have been protected on weekends and public holidays by volunteers from surf life saving (SLS) clubs for the past seven months during the 2023-24 surf patrol season.
In total, there are nearly 77,000 NSW surf club members but this includes non-patrolling associates and junior nippers.
Patrolling members, however, number 20,000 which averages about 150 patrolling members per club.
No club in the LNCSLSB is meeting the average number of proficient patrolling members and all clubs are in need of recruits.
In fact, there is concern regarding a serious lack of patrolling personnel in many clubs on the coastline north of Newcastle - Brunswick Heads, Minnie Water-Wooli, Red Rock-Corindi, Bellinger Valley-North Beach, Nambucca Heads, Haven, Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest, and our LNCSLSB clubs Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar and Pacific Palms.
These clubs are all listed on the SLS NSW Patrol Support Program which is a register on which individuals or groups from other surf clubs volunteer to travel to provide respite to overworked fellow 'clubbies'.
Despite the challenges that the shortages imposes, all of our local branch clubs have still managed to meet their patrol commitments but this has entailed significant sacrifices for club members and their families.
In light of these shortages, the LNCSLSB president, Ross Blowers, is encouraging community members to consider joining the surf life saving movement next season to alleviate shortages of patrolling members and in undertaking non-patrolling duties.
''I am proud and honoured to work alongside and with our current remarkable people who run into danger and commit themselves to helping those in need or in preventing them from becoming endangered; however, we always welcome new members for mutual benefit to themselves and to surf life saving," Mr Blowers said.
"Joining a NSW surf life saving club offers a multitude of benefits beyond just enjoying the surf.
"Firstly, it provides a sense of belonging to a community bonded by a shared passion for ocean safety and enjoyment.
"These clubs foster camaraderie, friendships, and a supportive environment where members can grow personally and socially.
"Moreover, joining a surf life saving club in NSW equips individuals with valuable skills and knowledge related to water safety, rescue techniques and beach monitoring.
"There is a role for everyone in the water and on the shore - rescuing swimmers in distress, patrol captains, junior surf lifesavers, trainers and assessors, first aid officers, advanced resuscitation officers, spinal and emergency care, radio operators, observation drone pilots, administration and support staff, education and community outreach, equipment maintenance, event management, search and rescue teams, youth leaders and fundraisers."
