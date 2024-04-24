Treechanger makes bee line for Stacks Taree

Sandra Jeremy grew up in Sydney and has just made the treechange to Taree attracted by beautiful scenery, more relaxed lifestyle, the close sense of community and to help local people through her new position as lawyer at Stacks Law Firm.
"I worked in a law firm as office manager for more than 10 years, but moving to Taree to join Stacks is a fresh start for me to be able to use my law degree to help people - oh, and to be a beekeeper," she said on her first day at Stacks.
Sandra had three beehives in suburbia but they were wiped out as part of the Varroa mite management plan.
She and her husband decided to follow their bee dreams and start afresh on a 100 acre property they bought near the Kiwarrak State Forest.
"We hope to build up to 30 hives on our property. It is so beautiful here. It is only 20 minutes into Taree through lovely scenery," Sandra said.
The only ones having a problem adjusting are our two city dogs. They see every sheep, cow or horse as something new to bark at- Sandra Jeremy, Stacks Law Firm
"My husband works in IT from home so his only change is a much better view from his study window.
"But for me it is the chance to actually work as a lawyer rather than managing a law firm with 50 staff.
"We moved into the property in December and it has been a dream come true.
"The only ones having a problem adjusting are our two city dogs, the pug/Jack Russell cross Doug, and a beagle/cavalier cross called Ruby. They see every sheep, cow or horse as something new to bark at."
Stacks Law Firm managing director Justin Stack said it was tremendous to get someone with the wide legal knowledge of Sandra to join the team in Taree.
"Sandra's managerial experience means she has the great ability to explain complex legal matters in simple language that everyone can understand. We welcome her into our team of lawyers specialising in wills and estates and estate planning."
Sandra hopes it won't be long before she can present the Stacks staff and clients with her very own homegrown honey.
