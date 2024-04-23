Manning River Times
Council

NAIDOC funding for Mid Coast corporations

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 23 2024 - 2:00pm
Four Mid-Coast Aboriginal land councils/corporations will each receive $4000 to put towards NAIDOC Week celebrations later this year.

Jeanene Duncan

