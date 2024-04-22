Heritage funding deadline approaches

The deadline approaches for applications for funding for heritage building restoration in the MidCoast Council area.
Grants for heritage buildings are jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW Government. They typically offer up to $2000 and, in exceptional cases, grants of up to $5000 are available.
"Heritage buildings are an important asset to our community, attracting tourists, increasing pride in the community and giving us a sense of who we are and where we've come from," Mayor Claire Pontin said.
As part of the application process, eligible property owners must demonstrate their contribution to the project, as the grant cannot make up more than 50 per cent of the total cost.
The local heritage fund focuses on preserving the region's heritage and creating sympathetic renovations and improvements to our buildings and places.
"This program has supported some wonderful restoration projects over the past five years," Mayor Pontin said.
Applications for heritage funding close on May 1, 2024. Funding criteria and application forms are available at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.
