New development for Old Bar ticks council boxes

Councillor Katheryn Stinson has assured members of the community both councillors and profession staff examine every development application (DA) closely before making a decision on a proposal.
Cr Stinson was speaking during debate on a proposal to construct shop top housing on Old Bar Road, Old Bar at MidCoast's Council April ordinary meeting.
The two-storey development would include three premises for a cafe, medical services and commercial retail, residential units and car parking.
"When submissions are made they are bundled together, and then there's the officer's report," Cr Stinson said.
"The officer report looks at what they believe is reasonable and then they will make conditions on the DA."
Cr Stinson sited a request from one submission which claimed one of the trees to be planted on the rooftop terrace dropped berries which were poisonous to children and dogs.
The officer looked at this submission and took this onboard, Cr Stinson said.
"Don't feel sometimes when you write a submission councillors don't look and council staff don't take it onboard
"I am very happy with the conditions to this DA and those who were concerned, if you read the (council) business paper and have a look at the conditions it might have alleviated your concerns."
Council's liveable communities director, Paul De Szell spoke about the height variation. "Height is addressed quite extensively within the report," Mr De Szell said.
"What you will find is the prescribed building height in that area is 8.5 metres; the overall height of the building is 10.72 metres," he said.
"The development is largely a two storey construction and maintains a roof height of 8.5 metres but lift and stair runs take that height up to 10.72 metres. What you will find it is the lift and stair over-run (which) increase the height of the building."
