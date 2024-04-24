Manning River Times
Want a say on coastal management?

By Ian Dimmock
April 24 2024 - 10:08am
Do you have an interest in the future of your local coastal areas? If so, MidCoast Council is inviting expressions of interest to participate in a focus group to help plan for its future.

