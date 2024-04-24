Want a say on coastal management?

Do you have an interest in the future of your local coastal areas? If so, MidCoast Council is inviting expressions of interest to participate in a focus group to help plan for its future.
Council is preparing a coastal management program (CMP) which sets the long-term strategy for the management of the coast between Crowdy Head and Wallabi Point.
A number of coastal management issues have been identified and options to address them
As a member of the focus group, you will:
Participating in this group will give you a chance to have your say, to represent your community and play a direct role in supporting the future management of our coastline.
To express an interest in joining the focus group, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/old-bar-manning-point-cmp
Old Bar RSL Sub-branch members attended this year's Anzac Sunday service at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar.
Ian Dimmock gave the Anzac address and sub-branch vice president Bob Waller led the congregation with the ode and minute's silence.
The popular Health and Lifestyle Expo is on again.
Presented by the Department of Veterans' Affairs and Club Old Bar, with endorsement from the Department of Health and the NSW Government, the expo will be held on May 15 at Club Old Bar.
Guest speakers, 40 or more exhibitors and giveaways will make up the event from 10am to 1pm. Free admission. For further enquiries, call John on 6557 4165.
Craft at Old Bar resumes after the school holidays next Wednesday, May 1.
Our workshop for the day is beaded zipper pulls. All requirements needed for this workshop will be provided, however you are reminded to bring a face washer or hand towel on which to place the beads while you are crafting.
This is a simple project even if you have never beaded before. When completed, the zipper pulls will be gifted to a local charity as Mothers' Day gifts.
Term 2 includes some interesting workshops, all of which are directed towards helping others.
Further information is available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005.
