Revelopment of Whiddon Wingham 'newly finished'

Redevelopment of the Whiddon Wingham complex in Wingham is newly finished.
The Whiddon Wingham redevelopment will enhance the lives of 69 residents, the not-for-profit organisation says, after a $3 million investment from Whiddon was matched by the Australian government, to total almost $6 million in vital upgrades.
Over the past 24 months, Whiddon says it has delivered $13 million of much-needed development and upgrade work across numerous homes and locations, including Wingham.
More than half of the $13 million investment has been directed to homes located in Wingham, Narrabri and Bourke with up to 300 residents and staff positively impacted by the upgrades.
Fifty resident rooms and common areas have been renewed across the three homes.
Whiddon CEO, Chris Mamarelis believes the recent works will enrich the lives of its residents.
"This landmark investment underpins Whiddon's commitment to regional and remote communities. Our residents deserve the best care possible and we're so glad to deliver these new and vibrant environments.
"These upgrades to our homes will help keep the people of Wingham, Narrabri and Bourke connected to their families and loved ones and this in turn enhances quality of life," Mr Mamarelis says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.