Recovery support extended for storm affected communities

For individuals, this assistance includes small cash payments, direct material aid for necessities like food and clothing, emergency accommodation, and clean-ups for homes with specific needs like asbestos removal.

Grants are available for essential household contents and structural repairs to homes, with eligibility based on income and asset tests.

Disaster Relief Grants are provided to those most in need, acting as a safety net for vulnerable individuals to return to a basic standard of living.

Stamp duty relief is offered for the replacement of motor vehicles damaged in the disaster.

Small businesses, primary producers, and non-profit organisations can access concessional interest rate loans and grants to aid in recovery efforts. Assistance is also provided to sporting and recreation clubs, including freight subsidies for primary producers.