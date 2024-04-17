Diggers Ball celebrates Wingham Memorial Town Hall opening centenary

Wingham's "grand old dame", the Memorial Town Hall, was not only the place but the reason for celebrating at the 2024 Diggers Ball.
The Wingham Memorial Town Hall was officially opened on April 2, 1924, with the celebratory Diggers Ball taking place on April 13, 2024.
The ball was held not only to commemorate the hall's opening centenary, but also to "commemorate and celebrate our defence services personnel across the years," organising committee chair Mave Richardson AM PSM said, along with acknowledging the 50th anniversary of the removal of Australian troops from Vietnam.
Diggers Balls were held regularly from 1919 until the 1950s. The 2018 Diggers Ball commemorated the centenary of the end of WWI.
According to Mave the event was sold out and everyone had a good time, with naval cadets joining the invited public.
"It was absolutely lovely to see so many smiling faces," Mave said.
"People haven't done this sort of thing for a long time. And it was a good night and a good crowd."
Music for the ball was provided by local band The Mud Bishops, with George Hoad AM, Paule Eade and Cameron Waugh also providing some entertainment. George was also the MC for the event.
The "serious" ballroom dancing was accompanied by recorded music.
Toasts were made, The Ode recited, and a minute's silence observed, bookended by deputy mayor, Alan Tickle bugling the Last Post and Reveille.
"Good fun was had by all and it had a bit of a commemoration aspect to it as well," Mave said.
"And then it was party time!"
