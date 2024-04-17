Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Change of venue for Anzac Day service in Old Bar

By Ian Dimmock
Updated April 17 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anzac Sunday

Anzac Sunday will again be held this year at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar on April 21 at 11am. It is an ecumenical event and all residents of the area are welcome to attend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.