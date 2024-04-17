Change of venue for Anzac Day service in Old Bar

Anzac Sunday will again be held this year at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar on April 21 at 11am. It is an ecumenical event and all residents of the area are welcome to attend.
Veterans and those honouring their deceased veteran family members are requested to wear their medals.
The format of the service will be the regular Anglican Holy Eucharist, interwoven with the Anzac theme.
The Old Bar Anzac Day dawn service will be held in the park between the surf club and Ungala Road and the main service will follow at the same location. This is quite a break with tradition, however has been made necessary due to the large numbers now attending this event making crowd control at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall impossible. The safety of the public is paramount.
The dawn service will commence at 5.30am with veteran marchers forming up by 5.20am. A gunfire breakfast will follow for all veterans, their families and the public in the Surf Club.
The main service will commence at 12.15pm at the same location, however all marchers should assemble between 11.30am and 11.45am in the entrance road to the caravan park, prior to marching via Old Bar Rd. and Ungala Road.
The field of remembrance will be in place; there will be wreath laying and a sausage sizzle and 41Bn RNSWR will be represented. Military vehicles and emergency services vehicles will also be on display.
Old Bar Public School students commemorated Anzac Day on Friday, April 12 under the theme Honouring our Heroes. Members of the RSL Sub-branch were invited and participated in a very moving ceremony. Also in attendance were Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and MidCoast councillor Jeremy Miller.
The students spoke very well and included interviews with sub-branch members Mike Doyle, Shane Pritchard and Peter Doyle.
