Call to increase rangers during holiday period

MidCoast councillor Dheera Smith is asking for her fellow councillors to consider more rangers and part-time workers for beaches at Jimmys, Bennetts, Crowdy Head, Cellito, Sandbar and Number One near Seal Rocks during the busy Christmas, new year and summer holiday time.
She believes an increase of these staff members would be able to hand out more tickets to members of the public who speed, illegally access sites and for drug and alcohol consumption
Environment and safety workers should be increased during this period using part of the funding of more than $700,000 provided to MidCoast Council by beach vehicle consumers in 2023 and National Park beach vehicle department should receive the names of more than 100 drivers who received MCC tickets in 2023-24, she said.
The issue will be discussed this week at the MidCoast Council ordinary meeting in Taree on Wednesday, April 17.
