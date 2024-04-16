Wet weather was no worry as Wildcats host a big day of footy

TAREE Wildcats hosted a big day of football last Saturday at Omaru Park with seven junior competitive games along with a huge number of Miniroos (5 to 11s).
The wet weather did not prove a problem with some temporary fields set up for the 6s and 7s.
Club secretary Michael Wallace said that the full size playing fields held up really well.
"That's driven by our own maintenance efforts,'' he added.
One of the highlights of the day, was hosting two under 16s games back to back.
This year there are four teams in the competition with Taree Wildcats providing two of those sides while Hallidays Point and Pacific Palms fielding the other two.
"There are a heap of 15s in both 16s teams as kids want to play with their mates,'' Mr Wallace said.
Results did not go Taree's way in the 16s games but both coaches saw enough to know both teams will be more than competitive this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.