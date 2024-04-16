Easing the trauma of child death

Death at any age is difficult for families and friends to deal with, MidCoast councillor Paul Sandilands says.
"But as we age there is a greater expectation that it will occur," he said.
"Widows, widower and orphan are all terms for people that have lost a close family member.
"There is no word for a person that loses a child.
"The number of times this happens, and the resulting cost is not significant in the total picture of our council's budget."
A general nurse and registered midwife, Cr Sandilands has given notice of his intention to move a motion asking MidCoast Council to waive cemetery fees for stillborns aged up to six months, and children from six months to six years.
The motion has been placed on the agenda for debate at this week's ordinary monthly meeting in Taree on Wednesday, April 17
"Council understandably levies fees to cover the cost of its services," Cr Sandilands said.
"Funeral costs for the loss of an infant are another difficult blow in the midst of a devastating time.
"They say it takes a village to raise a child.
"Our villages should also be able to ease the pain for parents dealing with loss of a baby or toddler."
