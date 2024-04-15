Call for review of disability parking in Mid-Coast

Councillor Katheryn Stinson has given notice of her intention to move a motion asking for a review of disability parking in the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
She would like the report made available by the July 2024 monthly meeting.
The request has been put forward for discussion at this week's MidCoast Council monthly ordinary meeting on Wednesday, April 17 in Taree.
"A mobility parking permit allows you to park in spaces showing the international symbol of access for people with a disability," Cr Stinson said.
"Within the MidCoast Council area we have many of the allocated parking spaces, some of these spaces have been in place for many years," she said.
"As years go by the parking spaces may not all be placed in the best location, i.e. the kerb and guttering could be too high for access to building entrances, or the need for the space may have changed due to a business relocating.
"I am calling on council to review all our disability parking spaces.
"The report is to include the current spaces we have, if they meet current Australian Standards (compliant), parking spaces accessible, and if still relevant.
"The report is also to include if a strategic planned work is required in this area."
However, general manager, Adrian Panuccio questioned the timeframe.
"Undertaking a review of all of the disabled parking spaces within public areas across the Mid-Coast will occupy resource time and mean that other functions like the local traffic committee may need to be suspended in order to allow the audit to proceed," Mr Panuccio said.
"A three-month timeframe may not be reasonably achievable without a significant impact on staff resources," he said.
