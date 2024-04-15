Students transform Bunnings work experience into community gift

Seven students from Taree and Chatham High Schools have participated in work experience with a difference - giving the results of what they have learnt and created on the job back to the community.
The students had three days' work experience at Bunnings in Taree, making kitchen cabinets to gift to CatholicCare's Taree Community Kitchen.
"The kids have just absolutely loved it," said Erin Lute, Department of Education senior project officer, regional industry education partnerships program (RIEP), said.
The work experience program, Trade Skills for Teens, is a collaboration between the Department of Education and Bunnings, with Bunnings supplying the materials and mentoring, and Erin kitting the students out with PPE, work boots and the like, which they get to keep to use in furthering their careers if they wish to take that route.
"It's about giving them exposure to different careers that they may not have thought about, like when you sit down you thing, 'I don't want to be at school, I want to be a tradie but perhaps I'm not quite ready as a tradie at 15. So what other options for me what other options do I have that can help me on this pathway?'"
The program is three pronged.
First, it gives the students practical experience with tools while they are creating something for a community group.
Secondly, they receive mentoring and industry advice about careers in trades industries.
And lastly, the students get actual work experience in a variety of departments, for instance unpacking boxes and packing shelves, working in the trades department or in the nursery.
"Last year there was one student in particular, who was plant mad and had no idea that there were all these different roles within the nursery section of Bunnings," Erin said.
"A big part of my program is I love challenging the students' thinking; I love to challenge them to think outside the box in terms of careers."
Careers advisor at Chatham High School, James Cooper said he has seen a difference in the students undertaking the program.
"I've seen students improve in terms of their confidence and it's a good thing," James said.
"The students have engaged in a number of activities, building up skills, teamwork, learning about work, health and safety, and communication in the workplace.
"It's a great opportunity to connect the young people, the students in this area with a company like Bunnings. It's a great program."
Gary Christensen, executive director CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning said with the growth of the Taree Community Kitchen since it opened in 2015, there was a need for a bigger food preparation space.
"We're thrilled to be getting a new island bench installed in the Taree Community Kitchen. We're even more thrilled knowing it's our community's collaborative effort that has made this come to life," Mr Christensen said.
"We're so grateful to Bunnings, the Teen School Group and Taree Manning River Men's Shed for getting on board to support this initiative and helping us to ensure we can continue serving the people of Taree."
The Bunnings Trade Skills for Teens program aims to provide some hands-on learning for students interested in a trade career with the opportunity to work together as a team to build an item for a local community group.
"This is the second round of the program we have run and it has been great having students from Taree and Chatham High School along at the store, learning about some of the different roles we have available at Bunnings and the opportunities a trade career offers, whilst also gaining a few new skills like using tools," Bunnings Taree activities officer, Georgie Aldridge said.
"There has been plenty of hard work and fun involved with students building cabinets to support CatholicCare's community kitchen with a helping hand from our team to help guide them.
"It has been a big team effort working together with the REIP program, CatholicCare, Taree Men's Shed and both schools and we hope students feel inspired and encouraged to take up a trade career."
