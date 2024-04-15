Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Students transform Bunnings work experience into community gift

By Julia Driscoll
Updated April 15 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven students from Taree and Chatham High Schools have participated in work experience with a difference - giving the results of what they have learnt and created on the job back to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.