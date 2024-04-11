Taree's Cancer Care Centre one step closer

Planning for the Manning-Great Lakes Cancer Care Centre has taken a leap forward with development application approval received for the project by the Hunter and Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel, a function of the NSW Department of Planning.
The centre will be located at 88-90 Cornwall Street, Taree. Existing structures on the site are set to be demolished to make way for the new health facility.
Cancer Care Associates said the centre will provide a suite of medical oncology services including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and an oncology pharmacy, haematology, a lymphoedema clinic, plus ancillary services.
Funding of $4.5 million for radiation services in the Manning Great Lakes was announced by Federal Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie in March 2021.
When the centre was first announced in 2022, Cancer Care Associates said that all patients will be bulk billed, while the Cancer Care Foundation, a registered charity, can assist patients needing help with costs that Medicare doesn't cover.
Dr Gillespie said the planning approval is a significant milestone.
"This is critical medical infrastructure for our region. It means people won't have to travel down to Newcastle or Sydney or move up to Port Macquarie while receiving a course of radiotherapy.
In January 2024 Cancer Care Associates said they looked forward to the opening of centre in late 2024.
