Big seas rule out beach fishing

BEACH fishing is out of the equation at the moment due to mountainous seas.
The big seas are eroding the beaches and until the seas abate it would be dangerous to go driving on the beaches.
The boat harbour is Crowdy Head is full of garfish at present and occasional long tailed tuna enters the harbour and attacks the gar - a spectacular sight.
Before the wind, rain and rough seas, outside fishing was excellent.
Snapper were caught on the close in grounds from both the north and south areas. Bonito, mac tuna and long tailed tuna were caught on trolled lures at hard bottom and the shoals.
Some trag and kingfish were also boated.
The river at Harrington is clear of dirty water on the run-in tide and fishing has been good.
In the backwater at Harrington plenty of flathead of 80cm have been caught.
Bream are still biting well at night on yabbies and mullet strips and luderick are taking fresh yabbies at night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.