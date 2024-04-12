Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Big seas rule out beach fishing

By Ian Pereira
Updated April 12 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEACH fishing is out of the equation at the moment due to mountainous seas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.