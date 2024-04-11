Manning Great Lakes Police crime round-up

Manning Great Lakes Police have made numerous arrests over the past week.
About 7.40pm Tuesday, April 9, police received a phone call from a 30-year-old Taree man, stating he wanted to surrender himself to police as he was aware he had a number of warrants.
Police attended an address in Commerce Street where the man was arrested for not only three outstanding warrants, but also breaching an apprehended domestic violence order by being at the Commerce Street location. He was refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court.
On April 9, a 41-year-old Port Macquarie man attended Taree Local Court after being charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving with an illicit substance in his oral fluid.
After attending court, the man returned to his vehicle and was seen to drive away. Police stopped the man whilst driving along Victoria Street.
When spoken to, police allege the man stated, "Why have you pulled me up? What have I done wrong?"
The man was informed he was still a disqualified driver, placed under arrest and conveyed to Taree Police Station, where he was again charged with being a disqualified driver. He was refused bail by police, attended Taree Local Court on April 9, and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, disqualified from driving for 12 months from April 9, 2024, and fined $500.
About 3.25pm Monday, April 8, a 14-year-old boy entered a clothing business in the Taree CBD.
Police say he walked throughout the store for some time, then left the premises without paying for any items. Employees reviewed CCTV of the business, which revealed that he stole two pairs of slide sandals .
About 3.50pm Tuesday, April 9, the same 14-year-old attended another clothing business in the Taree CBD.
Police say he selected a number of items and entered the fitting rooms. After exiting the fitting rooms, he attempted to hurriedly leave the premises.
The young person was stopped by the store owner and removed a t-shirt from the front of his shorts. He was then detained by the store owner who called police.
Upon the arrival of police, the young person was searched and police allege a black balaclava was found in a man bag he was carrying.
When arrested, the young person was wearing the same clothes he wore the previous day whilst stealing items from another clothing store.
He was conveyed to Taree Police Station and charged with these and a number of other matters. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Taree Children's Court on May 9.
A 57-year-old man has been charged with break and enter following an incident near a Taree church.
Police say sometime prior to 6.10pm Tuesday, April 9, the Taree man was seen in the vicinity of a Taree place of worship. A short time later, the parish priest returned to his premises nearby and saw a male person in the kitchen.
The priest contacted police, who arrived a brief time later and found the 57-year-old in a rear room of the premises, standing in the dark.
He was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with break and enter. He was refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court.
About 3.30am Monday, April 8, police stopped a 30-year-old Forster man on Macintosh Street, Forster, in relation to an outstanding warrant.
He was placed under arrest and during a search, police allegedly located a folding knife. When asked why he had the knife, police allege he said "for protection from people around this town."
Police said they also located in his possession was about 18 grams of cannabis and five small resealable bags containing methyl amphetamine.
The man was charged with possessing cannabis and methylamphetamine, custody of a knife in a public place, and a first instance warrant.
He was bail refused to attend Forster Local Court, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at Forster Local Court on May 29.
