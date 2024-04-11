Tinonee Topics: CWA state president to visit

Wallamba CWA members discussed the upcoming visit of the CWA state president, Joy Beams, to take place on April 16. Joy will meet with members of Wallamba and Forster CWA branches over a light lunch at the Nabiac Uniting Church Hall. This will be Joy's first visit to Wallamba and the ladies are looking forward to getting to know her better.
A special Anzac assembly was held at the school on Tuesday, April 9 with two visiting veterans attending and participating in the service. The service was a little earlier than normal as Anzac Day falls within the school holiday break this year.
Planning is under way for the Stage Two excursion for Years 3 and 4 students which will be held at The Great Aussie Bush Camp in term three.
Canteen supervisor Michelle would like to thank all the help and support of the Easter recess recently. The chocolate buns, muffins and popcorn went down a real treat.
When the school returns after the holiday break they will working on a new winter menu, I am sure there will be some very tasty morsels.
Tinonee Public School is one of three entrants in April's Greater Bank Community Funding Program which, if they receive the most votes will give them a healthy $2000 towards school projects or if one of two runner up groups, will take away $500. Voting is done on line at www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast.
The monthly meeting of the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall will be held this coming Saturday, April 13 at 8.30am, when all members are cordially invited to attend. Due to family illness, the March meeting had to be cancelled so there will be a number of business items to report on.
Deepest sympathy is extended to friend and Wingham resident Nancy Boyling and family on the passing of her husband, John Anthony Boyling aged 82 years on April 3. John's funeral was conducted at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Thursday, April 11. Relatives and friends later gathered in the church's Fellowship Hall to remember and share memories of John.
What a weekend it was last weekend with the heavy rain on Friday then sunshine on Saturday and back to rain on Sunday. Thankfully we didn't have any major flooding but even so, the Manning River is still very muddy looking as it flows under The Bight Bridge. Tanks should all be full and household's lawns and gardens are enjoying the damp conditions.
