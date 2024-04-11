Manning River Times
Tinonee Topics: CWA state president to visit

By Pam Muxlow
April 11 2024 - 10:00am
Wallamba CWA members discussed the upcoming visit of the CWA state president, Joy Beams, to take place on April 16. Joy will meet with members of Wallamba and Forster CWA branches over a light lunch at the Nabiac Uniting Church Hall. This will be Joy's first visit to Wallamba and the ladies are looking forward to getting to know her better.

