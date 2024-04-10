Flame Tree Community Market a gentle 'community connect' day

There's a new monthly market in town, and it's a market with a difference.
Flame Tree Community Market is so named for the glorious flame trees with their fiery flowers that decorate Taree's streets in spring each year.
Organiser, Paula Christensen says the market will be a "gentle community connect day each month".
"I feel so passionate about communities coming together to share and swap, with local live music, a gentle uplifting atmosphere and small market and activities," Paula said.
What makes this market different from others is a clothes swap - bring clean, wearable clothes for babies up to adults to donate at the Swap Stall, where you will receive swap cards for table and rack clothes and small items.
"This is a swap stall for items that your household can use and we trust you will honour this," Paula says to potential market goers.
Minor alterations and repairs to the clothes will be available on market days from $10.
Paula promises fresh produce; retro, vintage and recycled items; earthy stalls, plants, preserves, coffee, cakes and a light lunch and barbecue.
There will be activities for adults such as beading and weaving workshops, and free kids' activities set up on the lawn.
Bring a rug or chair, as there will be free acoustic musical entertainment provided also. Performing on April 21 is Brianna Xuereb (stage name Brix).
For more information go to the Flame Tree Community MNC NSW Facebook page.
