First for Gloucester netball

GLOUCESTER Netball will send two teams to state championships for the first time this year.
The 13s will head to the junior titles from July 6 to 8 at Baulkham Hills, with the under 17s playing in the senior championships at Camden on June 8 to 10.
"The 17s played at state in 2023, but up to this year we've only ever had six teams go to state,'' Gloucester under 13s coach Margo Crawford said.
"So hopefully this will start a new tradition and prove a real opportunity for our kids. We have some really great kids who are keen to become involved and they're very competitive.''
The sides were selected in February. The 13s have played in two representative carnivals and the 17s one. The sides train twice a week.
"The 13s will play another three (carnivals) before state and the 17s will play three in total,'' Margo said.
Both will play in division four at state and promotion to division three will be their goal.
The Gloucester junior competition will start on May 4 after the school holidays and registrations are currently being taken.
"We also run a Wednesday twilight competition. That's for players aged from 14 to adults and we have seven sides involved,'' Margo said.
"Our 17s play in that and it's a really good opportunity for them to play together.''
On Saturday the grades are Net Set Go for younger players and beginners, juniors and intermediates.
"That's for players aged from five to 18,'' Margo explained.
Netball NSW has a buddy team system in place at state titles.
"Our players get to meet other netballers from other areas and form friendships,'' Margo said.
Sally Maslen will coach the under 17s.
"We also have two C Badge umpires in our club, mother and daughter Danielle and Tonia Channon, and they are committed to the representative teams,'' Margo said.
"Sally and I both need to be development level coaches, so this has given us the opportunity to build our skill sets as well.''
Margo hopes the teams going to state will help spark interest in the game in Gloucester.
"We received a state government grant for new courts and they were completed last year,'' she continued.
"We have some excellent facilities - we have three beautiful courts.''
Unlike most other sports this means all the games will be played in Gloucester - there's no travel involved.
