New courses with Manning Valley U3A

Manning Valley U3A (MVU3A) has 24 courses running in Term 2, with many established courses continuing and several new courses sure to interest new and existing MVU3A members.
MVU3A's "Time Traveller", John Dun will be sharing his love of European history, with weekly presentations about the warm and sunny island of Sicily.
"Sicily, at the centre of the Mediterranean Sea, has a rich history. It has been ruled by the Greeks, Carthaginians, Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, Normans and more. It has some of the best ancient monuments in Europe, some great architecture, interesting cities, beautiful landscapes and the stunning Mt Etna," John says.
The course should be of interest to people with interests in culture, languages and history. The course will be held on Thursdays from 10-12pm.
MVU3A's art teacher, Irene Flissinger is bringing the new technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to members who are interested in the visual arts and wish to create their own colouring in pictures.
"On this course, build your own colouring book, you can be creative and do whatever interests you: landscapes, flowers, animals, food, vehicles, sci-fi and fashion," Irene says.
"It's your choice and it's easier than you think. Just some basic computer skills and you can create, print and carry on colouring."
Course participants will need a tablet or laptop, and internet access. They could also decide to take notes during the course, and do the computer work at home.
The course is being held on Thursdays from 10-12pm.
Shirley Thatcher is holding an information session on Tuesday, May 7 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm regarding the "Seniors Rights Service". This should be of interest and help to many people in the community who need assistance as they age and need more assistance.
"The Seniors Rights Service supports older people with free, independent and confidential telephone advice, advocacy (including financial) and legal services. The service is provided by a community, non profit organisation, dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of older people," Shirley says.
Finally MVU3A is delighted to announce that Life Membership of MVU3A is being awarded to two long serving members, both involved with the organisation since its early days, 25 years ago.
Brian Pope has run courses and remains a contributor to discussions in Philosophy and Open Forum courses. He has served on the MVU3A committee and has given both his time and many new ideas.
Julie Frederiksen has been a member for more than 20 years and has been a course leader of Open Forum, and enthusiastically attends MVU3A courses almost every day of the week. Her energy and loyalty have been an inspiration to all.
Both these worthy recipients will have their Life Membership conferred on Tuesday, April 23 at the annual general meeting of MVU3A.
Review our courses and enrol online from Tuesday, April 23 to Tuesday, April 30 at www.manningvalley.u3anet.org.au or in person on April 23 from 10am to 12 noon at Manning Uniting Church in Taree.
MVU3A members are happy to help you with course applications and to have a chat. Annual membership is still $20, and the course fees for each course are no more than $20 each per term.
The MVU3A AGM will follow this starting at 1.30pm on April 23, also at Manning Valley Uniting Church.
For more information go to www.manningvalley.u3anet.org.au or email secretary.mvu3a@gmail.com.
