Winter sport and on the bus with 'Sluggo'

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated April 5 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 3:58pm
My parents weren't helicopter parents. They didn't even see me off as I walked down our long driveway waiting to catch the bus to netball (in my primary school days) and hockey (high school) on those winter mornings. The bus driver was Doug Potts, known as Sluggo, and it was a long slow drive from Wingham to Taree and home again, though you couldn't blame the road conditions.

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

