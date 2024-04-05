Winter sport and on the bus with 'Sluggo'

Hockey was at the rec ground, played on grass fields that weren't always even, adding to the challenge. Before and after we played, we sat on the sidelines watching other games. The hockey uniform was a pale blue sports tunic - a short sports tunic as was the fashion. It didn't offer much in the way of protection from the winter chills and wet ground but I didn't seem to mind at the time. Sometimes we would slip through missing palings around the greyhound track to watch the racing. (Note: The photo is taken from 1976 and I'm not in it - I don't think any 'action shots' of me exist.)

