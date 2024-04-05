Wallis Lake dredging project on temporary hold

A project to address sand build-up in Wallis Lake has not been suspended, MidCoast Council has assured.
Council is waiting for the annual mullet run to finish, and to receive final approval from government departments.
We have not stopped the project, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell told councillors attending the March ordinary meeting.
"We are stopping it for the short term for the mullet run to finish," he said.
"We will get the dredger back and hopefully we will have approvals by then to complete the project."
There were two dredging projects proposed for Wallis Lake, Mr De Szell said.
"One near the Tuncurry boat ramp and one to deal with the shoaling in the lake."
Stage one was to address wider sand shoaling and safe navigation issues within Wallis Lake. The project, west of the Point Road boat ramp, Tuncurry, extending to the main channel removed accumulated marine sediments.
This project has been completed and the dredger has been removed from the lake for maintenance work and to attend another project, Mr De Szell said.
"The reason for that is we are still waiting on rules for the central part of the lake and shoaling and the other, and we don't want to dredge while the mullet run is on because that will affect the commercial fishermen that rely on this for their livelihoods."
