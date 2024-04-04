Lansdowne Lions celebrate 50 years of football

Mark it on the calendar - home games for both Lansdowne Lions senior football teams have been confirmed for the weekend of July 19 and 20.
The Lansdowne club will be inviting all former players, supporters, sponsors, volunteers and administrators to celebrate 50 years of football.
This is a milestone achievement for Lansdowne Football Club and our community.
For further information follow the club on Facebook, Lansdowne Lions FC or email lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au
The football (soccer) season kicks off this weekend. The Lansdowne senior ladies play at home at 8pm this evening, Friday, April 5 against Taree. There will also be a neutral game (Old Bar vs Moorland) at 6.30pm. The senior men have the bye in Round 1.
The Zone 11 pennant competition resumes, after a three week hiatus, on Saturday with Lansdowne hosting Forster. Bowling action on green starts 12.30pm.
On Sunday, Lansdowne play a washed out match away to Tuncurry Beach BC. This game was initially rained out after only two ends and will recommence from that point.
The next Lansdowne Fishing Club outing is this weekend, April 5, 6 and 7 with the weigh in at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday from 2pm.
There will be no meeting after the outing this week, instead the meeting will be held after the seafood raffle on Saturday evening, April 13.
The club's next seafood raffle will be held on Saturday night, April 13. There will be 15 seafood trays, 13 meat trays, one fruit and veg tray and the $40 supporter's tray. The draw is at 7pm.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Market was held on Easter Saturday with great sunny weather. Thanks to Shayne Fraser, Natalie Armstrong and Steve Mooney for stepping in and running the barbecue for the hall.
The hall was packed with stallholders with lots of bargains as well as well as the stalls outside on the grass. People went home with lots of cakes and plants, beautiful hand-crafted items, jewellery, jams and pickles and lots more.
The next hall market will be on Saturday, June 29.
Coming up at the Lansdowne Community Hall on April 28 is the open music day with the Lansdowne Hall Art Exhibition on May 18 and 19.
Lansdowne Public School has been successful in gaining funding from the National Student Wellbeing Program (NSWP) for the next four years.
This funding will allow the school to employ a wellbeing officer beginning next term.
Abielle Hodson will be taking on the role of wellbeing officer. She will start working with the school every Friday next term.
Abielle's role will be about connecting with people and building relationships. She will be that extra person that children, parents and staff can come to and can trust.
Abielle will be a great addition to our school. Please call in and introduce yourself one Friday.
The program is a Commonwealth-funded initiative to support the wellbeing of students and the broader school community through the provision of pastoral care and/or wellbeing support services through a school chaplain or student wellbeing officer.
The NSWP is intended to complement services provided by qualified specialists. The program is not designed or intended to provide specialist services to school students, such as professional counselling, professional mental health and psychological services and other allied health services.
In addition, the NSWP is not a religious program and does not provide religious instruction or religious counselling to students.
