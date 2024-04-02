Learn how to turn your trailer into fire fighting equipment

Summer might be over, but the first risk still exists.
After all the heat and rain we have had, there's been a lot of new growth of scrub and grass that are now fire hazards, and it is time to think of hazard reduction burning ahead of the next fire season.
The Burrell Creek Youth and Community Association is holding a Fire Trailer Expo at the Burrell Creek Hall on April 6 from 9am to 2pm.
Are you fire ready? Do you have, or do you want to build your own fire fighting equipment?
Bring your trailer to the Burrell Creek Community Hall (only if it is registered) or bring a photo.
Share ideas, tips and tricks for fire trailers.
Prizes for best looking, cheapest build, most inventive, and most effective.
A free barbecue lunch will be provided.
Register now by contacting Bruce Davidson on 0419 405 741.
Any monies raised go toward the Burrell Creek Hall.
